1
Menu
News

How social media users reacted to Christian Atsu's rescue from earthquake rubble

ATSUUUU Christian Christian Atsu

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users are celebrating news that former Black Stars player Christian Atsu has been rescued from the rubble in the earthquake ravaged Turkish city of Hayat.

"Christian Atsu has been pulled from the wreckage alive!" journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, who broke news of his trapping, tweeted early Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

He further confirmed to a Ghanaian journalist that Atsu was doing well before promising to share updates as and when they come in.

The club's manager Mustafa Ozat is also quoted as telling local news outlets about the successful rescue.

“Christian Atsu was removed injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble... We are coming towards the end of the most dangerous hours."

For most of the people celebrating, the are thanking God for listening to their prayers and for saving Atsu's life. A number of them are, however, concerned for the missing club official.

See some social media reactions below:













How club debunked news of rescue on February 6

Hatayspor official Mustafa Özat during an update to the media on the club's missing employees, late Monday (February 6) said they were still searching for Atsu and their club director.

Local news outlet, Haberturk quoted Özat as saying: “Unfortunately, Christian Atsu and our sporting director Taner Savut are still under the rubble."
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ken Agyapong's claim Mahama was in power for 6 years is false
Ablakwa vs. Kusi Boateng: Randy Abbey questions government
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals