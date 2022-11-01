1
How social media users welcomed Bernard Avle back on air

Bernard Avle Jobs Bernard Avle

Tue, 1 Nov 2022

In August 2022, Citi FM presenter and General Manager, Bernard Avle was hit with the news of his wife's death.

There was an outpouring of condolence and love for him and his family over the loss of Justin, who he had serially celebrated as an anchor in his life.

Avle went off-air in the wake of the death, which time off was to allow him to grieve and observe the funeral and burial of his wife.

Social media platforms on Monday, October 31, got a buzz in the morning when Bernard Avle's voice returned to the airwaves.

He wasn't in to host the show that brought him the name and led him to become a one-time journalist of the year, he was on as a guest - a special one if you like.

Explaining his mission on-air, Bernard Avle said: "To cope with the system, Charley I am fine, I’m fine. I have been through a lot, as you know, in August I lost my wife and it’s been a very tough time and I am on the road to recovery."

"I think part of the prescription is to do you need to do things that make you happy," he told co-panellists.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
