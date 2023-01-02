0
How some Ghanaians ushered in 2023 from pubs and night clubs

Some scenes from a pub in Accra

Mon, 2 Jan 2023

As a tradition, some holidaymakers chose to usher in 2023 from merry-making points.

This celebration is rekindled by the joy of being alive to witness and enter the next year.

However, it becomes more intense for persons from all religious and cultural backgrounds when resolutions for that past year are fulfilled.

For many, “31st Night” is a remarkable moment to aim higher for the next year, and pray for grace and life in the next year.

While the night is mostly hailed by Christians in church, the streets are a place for convergence.

The atmosphere reminded partying in the streets, at night clubs, drinking spots and pubs, with family, and friends, while children made merry with knockouts and games.

