How some Makola traders stopped sales of 'cheap' wig by Nigerian business woman

Images from the destruction at hair extension fair

A recent incident has caused a stir on social media as a group of alleged Makola women disrupted the yearly sales of Nigerian businesswoman, Dr Chi, who specializes in wigs, human hair extensions.

Videos shared by some attendees of the sales have shown a chaotic scene as some women pasted posters calling Dr. Chi names and demanding that she stops her sales.



The protesters are said to be peeved at the fact that the Nigerian is selling wigs at heavily discounted prices which impacts their businesses.



Dr Chi responded to the incident on Instagram, urging everyone to leave the venue and stop any form of fighting.



She also stated that she would not crash the hair prices in Ghana for the sake of the troublemakers.



“Just seeing some of these… don’t worry please… kindly leave the venue and stop every form of fight you guys are putting up against anybody. I and my team have left. Please go home. I will not crash the hair prices in Ghana for them, and that is well understood……I will communicate you all later. Thank you Ghana market women, una don win????????????????????????????????????one love one Africa,” she said.

In a subsequent post, Dr Chi shared a picture of posters that accused several individuals, including John Dumelo, Ekua Official of TikTok, Abrewa Mafia, and Roselyn Ngissah of being traitors for supporting the Nigerian businesswoman.



The incident has sparked a debate about the behaviour of market women in Ghana and their perceived power to disrupt business activities.



Some have criticized the women for their actions, arguing that they should not have interfered with the sales of another businessperson.



Others have praised Dr Chi for her calm response to the situation and for not allowing herself to be dragged into a confrontation.





ADA/SARA