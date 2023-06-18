How someone close to Akufo-Addo wanted Yvonne Nelson to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon seat over Lydia Alhassan

Yvonne Nelson

Ahead of the launch of her debut book, it has been revealed that a close associate of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wanted actress Yvonne Nelson to be a parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

Yvonne Nelson is set to launch her book dubbed "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson" on Sunday, June 18, 2023.



Ahead of the launch, investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, who has also published some books to his credit, has provided a snippet of some of the startling details contained in the book.



In a Twitter post on Saturday, June 17, 2023, Manasseh revealed that a person closely associated with President Akufo-Addo wanted the actress to be the NPP's candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, replacing the current Member of Parliament for the area, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.



"Someone VERY close to President Akufo-Addo wanted Yvonne Nelson to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon on the NPP's ticket instead of Lydia Alhassan. But that's even a minor revelation about the @yvonnenelsongh book, which will be launched tomorrow. It's EXPLOSIVELY riveting," Manasseh wrote.



Lydia Alhassan became a member of parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon by securing victory in an infamous by-election on January 13, 2019, following the demise of the late Kyerematen Agyarko, who was the member of parliament for the area and her husband.

She subsequently won the seat again in the 2020 general election.



Yvonne Nelson's activism is deemed by many political critics as very important in President Akufo-Addo's eventual first-term election in 2016 after he had failed on two consecutive occasions.



The actress and movie producer, aside from being critical of the then National Democratic Congress government led by John Dramani Mahama, was a lead organizer of the famous 'Dumsor Vigil' on May 16, 2015.



The event was a public protest led mainly by people in the entertainment and arts industry with the aim of putting pressure on the government to end the energy crisis that was confronting the nation at the time.



However, since the election of the NPP into power in 2016 and their re-election in 2020, Yvonne Nelson, whose activities were deemed crucial to the NDC being voted out of office, has become critical of President Akufo-Addo's government.

She has, on various occasions, called out President Akufo-Addo for being incompetent and failing to live up to expectations.





