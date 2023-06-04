How stalled Nungua interchange project is causing problems for commuters

Commuters have pleaded with the government to complete the Nungua interchange which has been left in a sorry state.

Travellers from Ashaiman, Tema Beach road , and Spintex road who use the construction site of the Nungua interchange toward Accra Central have been put in a frustrating situation due to the cessation of the works.



The project has been stalled since February 2023 causing heavy traffic on the route.



The construction of the interchange which is aimed at relieving commuters of heavy traffic has rather worsened the traffic situation due to the halt.



Currently, there are no construction workers or machinery on site, leaving the only road beneath the interchange untarred and very dusty. The condition of the road becomes pathetic when it rains.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's Francis Ayisi some commuters shared their struggles when using the road and pleaded with the government to complete the project.

"We are really suffering on this particular road. They should try and fix it for us because we are suffering," one speaker said.



"We are having a serious problem with our road network and we need the government to come in and support the community. See how the drivers are suffering and we the pedestrians are also suffering. We want the government to come in because the work is standing still and we don't know how come and when they are going to continue this project," another speaker said.



Watch the video below







EE/DA