How teachers took 1 Cedi and 2 Cedis from BECE candidates to help them cheat

File photo: Some teachers allegedly allowed students engage in multiple exam malpractices

Some teachers helping in the conduct of this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been sanctioned by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for taking either a Cedi or two from candidates sitting the exam and helping them to engage in multiple exam malpractices in the examination hall.

The unscrupulous teachers numbering about 11, in a brazen disregard for the rules and regulations and ignoring the possibility of been exposed asked the candidates to contribute the money and hand it to them so that they could allow them copy from one another or supply them the answers to the questions.



The excited candidates then wasted no time at all. And in a matter of minutes, the money was realised and handed over to the mercenary teachers.



The teachers then did their side of the bargain; supplying them answers and looking on as they copy frantically from one another.



Luck however eluded the teachers when their connivance with security officials stationed at the centre failed and they were busted by some other WAEC officials.



According to the public relations officer for WAEC, Agnes Teye Cudjoe, such incidents of examination malpractice must be discouraged.

She made this remark while admitting that the Mathematics paper was leaked in epic proportions:



“The issue of exam question leakage is a huge problem for WAEC. Some of our officials in Obuasi yesterday arrested some teachers who had collected GHC2.00 and GHC1.00 from the students ostensibly to help them in the exams. All these are malpractices that should be strongly discouraged,” she lamented.



The leakage of the Mathematics paper has been widely condemned by Ghanaians who blame the examination body for being behind the leakages. Others have called out parents and guardians for earnestly seeking leakages for their children and wards respectively.



Reports of examination leakages continue to recur year in year out even as WAEC says it is doing its best to deal with the issue.

