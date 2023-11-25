How the 'Ashikishan' woman on Ghana's 50 pesewa coin was killed

Rebecca Naa Dede Ayeetey, aka, Ashikishan

The face of Ghana's 50 pesewa coin - a trader who is known to be one the influential individuals in the early days of independence, was Rebecca Naa Dede Ayeetey.

This woman is said to have played a significant role in the politics of the country prior to independence in 1957.



Born in 1923 at Osu during the era of pre-independence, Rebecca grew to become an established businesswoman, a revered political activist, and a chief financier of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP).



Because of the commodity she sold, which was flour, Naa Dede was nicknamed ‘Ashikishan,’ for her success in selling the product.



As a financier of the CPP in its formative years under its leader, Kwame Nkrumah, Ashikishan offered her home at Kokomlemle as a meeting centre for the women of the party, details from Ghana Crime stated.



However, her association with Nkrumah marked her as a prime target for the rival political party, United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), ultimately leading to her tragic demise, the details added.



She reportedly passed away at a CPP function at Ho on June 22, 1961, at the age of 38.

According to the X post by @Ghanacrimes, it said Ashikishan fell victim to a plot at thefunction in Ho.



Reports suggest that the political activist and feminist was allegedly poisoned during the event, after she complained of a stomach ache, after consuming a hot tea.



Despite her passing, Ashikishan's legacy endured. In the 1960s, Ghana’s double-decker buses brought to Accra by Harry Sawyer, the Minister of Transport and Communications, were named ‘Auntie Dede’ in her honour.



Today, Rebecca Naa Dede Ayeetey’s image graces a national stamp, and she is immortalised on the 50 pesewa coin,



