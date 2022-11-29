How the Black Stars brought out the 'Ghana' in these politicians

These politicians showed their support and excitement about the Black Stars

The euphoria that has accompanied Ghana’s win over South Korea in its second group game in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar has continued to dominate major headlines for many hours after.

The narrow win by the Black Stars of Ghana in the highly-contentious game also came with a lot of plaudits for several of the young players in the team, as well as many great reviews of the match.



And while social media was buzzing with support and comments on the team's performance, some politicians poured out onto social media to show their support and love for the boys.



Below are a few of them and what they did or said during and after the 3-2-win Ghana had over South Korea:



John Agyekum Kufuor:



The former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, under whose tenure Ghana had its first taste of the World Cup experience, also joined in the celebrations.



In a Facebook reel shared by Seth Kwame Acheampong, the elderly statesman is seen seated in his living room, surrounded by a handful of his close associates, as they enjoyed the game of football.



Alban Bagbin:



In all the two games of the Black Stars in the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar, photos of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, have flooded some social media sites.



In this past game, a video of an extremely passionate supporter of the Ghana team was shared online.

In the video, Alban Bagbin, who was beaming with a broad smile, was seen dancing as he punched the air in excitement.



Those gathered in the same room with him could also be heard chanting as they urged the speaker on.



Alan Kyerematen:



The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, also expressed his joy at the victory that the Black Stars had chalked in the ongoing Mundial.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart took to social media to show his love for Ghana and the senior national team.



This was moments after that priceless 3-2 triumph over their Asian opposition.



"Congratulations to the Black Stars on their impressive 3-2 victory over South Korea today in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



“The players exhibited a sense of discipline, resilience and determination to fight till the last whistle,” he wrote.



He also assured the boys of the support of the entire country as they continue their campaign in the World Cup.

“All of Ghana is behind you. March on gallantly as you do battle in the next matches and bring glory to our motherland.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa:



After the Monday, November 28, 2022, game, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, made a post on Facebook to announce how he was watching the game.



In a caption accompanying some photos, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP wrote that he was watching the Ghana vs South Korea match with some ‘okada’ riders in his constituency.



“Had a terrific time in my beloved constituency watching the Black Stars match with members of the Okada Riders’ Association from Aveyime, Battor & Mepe who were my special guests,” he wote.



The MP also congratulated the Black Stars of Ghana for a good game.



“Congratulations to the indomitable Black Stars—they showed the world Ghana’s unrivaled tenacity. ,” he added.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful:



The Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, made two posts on the back of the game.



In the first post, in which she shared still images, the minister expressed her excitement with the Black Stars after the first 45 minutes of the game saw them leading by two unanswered goals.



“Go Blackstars



“48 minutes played



“Ghana 2 Korea 0,” she wrote.



In her second post, made on the morning of Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful shared a short video of her excitement on the streets of Doha, Qatar, with some other Ghanaian fans.



The Black Stars will book a place in the last 16 if they emerge winner against South American giants Uruguay in their last group stage match of the campaign.



A second-place finish could set up a Ghana versus Brazil clash at the ongoing football festival, depending on how the Samba Boys perform in their last two matches.



