How the in-laws from the Akan side represented at Rawlings' funeral

Ghana on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, finally bid farewell to the former President Jerry John Rawlings at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Though the former statesman had Ewe roots, with his mother an Ewe from the Anlo State, he was married to Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings a Fante for 43 years.



Mrs. Rawlings was born in Cape Coast in the central region to J.O.T a statesman and entrepreneur and Felicia Agyeman, an educator, according to encyclopedia.com



Coming in their numbers to support their in-law, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, were representatives from the Akan tribe. The Kumawu chief came to represent Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the funeral.



From the drumming and dancing to the rituals, clothing of mourners to the presentation of tributes, GhanaWeb noticed full participation by the Akans, as far as paying their last respects to their in-law, both at the Accra International Conference Centre and the Black Star Square was concerned.



Meanwhile, the Anlo Traditional State who boycotted the final funeral rites of their son, in an interview with GhanaWeb has described persons who represented the Anlo State during the late former President’s funeral as imposters.

Some two persons, clad in black, walked forward to lay a wreath on behalf of the Anlo State, during a wreath-laying ceremony at the funeral of Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.



But speaking to GhanaWeb a day after the burial, Togbi Kumassah who speaks for the planning committee of the Anlo Traditional Council explained that no such persons were designated to represent them.



In any case, he explained, people would only have been delegated, with the approval of the Avadada, who is next in command after the King of the Anlo State; the Awomefia, Togbi Sri III. Click here for the story



Watch some pictures and the video below:





