How the new ultra-modern judges complex looks like

The new residential complex for judges

President Akufo-Addo will today commission a residential complex for Appeals Court Judges at Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti Region as part of his four-day tour of the Ashanti Region.

The residential complex has about twenty (20) bungalows for Court of Appeal Judges in Kumasi.



The sod for the construction was cut in April last year by President Akufo-Addo with support from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah.



According to President Akufo-Addo, the facility will house judges who will be in charge of handling cases in the northern part of the country.



“With the collaboration of the Ministry of Local Government and the District Assembly Common Fund, 20 townhouses and a guesthouse are being built to be used as permanent residences for Court of Appeal Judges based in Kumasi, who will be mandated to handle cases in the northern part of the country,” Mr Akufo-Addo said.



The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had earlier in the year announced the construction of sixty (60) district courts, sixty (60) bungalows for judges, and three (3) new high courts for three (3) of the six (6) newly created regions.

According to President Akufo-Addo, Government has taken note of the inadequate numbers of courts in various parts of the country, resulting in citizens travelling long distances to gain access to courts, and has decided to remedy this situation.



Ahead of the commissioning in Kumasi later today, Ghanaweb shares images of the ultra-modern judge complex as reproduced by social media users; Safianu Adams and Royalkid Mikel KOsei Frimpong:



NYA/BOG