How traffic situation, 'wicked drivers' contributed to Wofa KK’s death

Popular Oman FM presenter, the late Wofa KK

The Director of Television at Kencity Media, Kenneth Takyi Agyapong, has stated that but for the traffic situation they encountered, the life of popular radio presenter, Kwabena Kwakye, also known as Wofa KK, could have been spared.

According to him, after Wofa KK fell unconscious in the early hours of February 14, 2024, he called for help and with two cars, they rushed to take him [Wofa] to the hospital, but the traffic situation around Okponglo prevented them from getting to the hospital on time.



Narrating what transpired in a YouTube video, the director noted that when they got to the traffic area, he got out of the car, removed his footwear, and run through the road to plead with the drivers to make way for them, but they did not budge.



“Going to the hospital, we went with two cars and with double hazard lights, we were able to make our way from the office area through to Okponglo. With the hazards on and the continued honking, nobody was willing to make way for us. I got out of the car, took off my footwear, and ran through the middle of the road to ask the drivers to make way for us. Even with that, nobody was minding us.



“To be honest, yesterday, I got to know that some drivers are really wicked. I am saying that because if it were a Land Cruiser car, they would have given way. Ours was two cars honking through just to get him to the hospital,” he stated.

The popular radio presenter, Kwabena Kwakye, died on February 14, after he reported to work and fell unconscious during a production.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/AE



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel