How unique will the Second Chamber be from the Council of State? - Pratt 'deflates' Kufour's proposal

o are those going to be in the upper chamber? Is it that they are unique people? Are they more special than those in Parliament or those currently in the Council of State? What is the difference? What difference will the second chamber bring? Is it not these same Chiefs in the Council of State who are going to the second chamber? Is it not the same professionals in the Council of State going to the second chamber?", he questioned.

To him, "it is not calling it a Council of State or second chamber or fourth chamber that matters but rather the work they will do and the result of their work as it will bring us relief and ensure our progress. It is not just nomenclature".