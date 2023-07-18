How we 'arrested,' detained bird that turned into woman – Prayer warrior narrates

The prayer warrior who busted the bird-turned-woman

A woman who claims to have first sighted a bird that later turned into a woman at Gomoa Mampong in the Central Region has opened up on how the episode unfolded and how together with other prayer warriors, they accosted the intruder.

The unnamed prayer warrior, in an interview with Metro TV (July 17) said she was part of a prayer group that had been praying for the victim of a spiritual attack and that on the said day, they were in prayer when she was prompted by an angel to a strange occurrence.



“As we were praying, I saw something black and an angel prompted me to look at it, I looked up and approached it with some of my prayer colleagues. I posed questions but got no response, apparently her mouth had been sealed.



“I tried severally but got no response so I poured water on her and she started talking. She confessed that she was sent by the big idol in Winneba and I asked her mission.



“She said she had been contracted to the tune of 50 cedis to come and claim the life of the victim who lived in the house; and I told her that today the end has come and I will not release her till daybreak and the masses come and see her,” she stressed.



She claimed that there were two birds that perched on the house but that the other one flew away.



Nana Antwi, who is a sub-chief of the area, is reported to have urged the community members not to touch the young lady, while he called on the police to come and attend to the situation.

The case of the alleged 30-year-old-bird-turned-woman has since been referred to the Ghana Police Service at Gomoa Okyereko.



