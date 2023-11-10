How will you run a 24-hour economy when you could not keep lights on? - Ama Daaku to Mahama

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ellen Ama Daaku

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ellen Ama Daaku, has questioned how the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama is going to manoeuvre a 24-hour economy.

According to the politician, it is baffling to hear a past leader who couldn’t provide a consistent power supply for his electorates make another promise.



Speaking on the November 9 edition of TV3 Newday, she added that former president John Mahama and the NDC must explain in detail exactly what the 24-hour is all about.



“You want to do a 24-hour economy. You couldn’t keep the lights on for 24 hours and you want to do a 24-hour economy. He is the one who couldn’t keep power on and because of that he was kicked out and now wants to come when somebody has been able to keep the power on for eight years to come and do 24-hour economy. We are going to put this in front of Ghanaians. The 24-hour economy that they are talking about, I’m really also now hearing about it so, we all to look at it.



“As I said, in your (NDC) time you couldn’t put the light on for 24 hours, somebody has come for eight years between the time you were sitting at home and planning on what to do and has kept the light on for 24 hours and the lights are on. So, you are expecting that next year, Ghanaians will vote for you. So, that when you come, what he has done by keeping the lights on, you will use it to build your 24-hour economy doing what? He will have to break it down."



She added, "What are we going to do in those 24 hours? Which industries are going to benefit from those? How are they going to make sure that the people are being paid. We are already complaining about our huge public sector debt and our huge wages; the percentage we spend on wages. How are they going to make that whichever 24-hour economy they are going to run brings in enough money for those people who are going to be working in the night, get paid and they do not come and add on to our already big wages that we are giving to people during the day,” she said.

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, November 7, engaged the members of Trades Union Congress (TUC) in a meeting dubbed ‘Building Ghana Tour’.



He reiterated his decision to roll out a 24-hour economy that will ensure that every Ghanaian has a job at any time of the day.





"You could not keep the lights on for 24 hours but you want to run a 24 hour economy" - Ellen Ama Daaku on former president Mahama's vision for Ghana if elected.#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/5WqSfy5rrv — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) November 9, 2023

