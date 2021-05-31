Human rights are human rights - Lawyer for Rastafarian students praises judge

Tyron Marhguy has been cleared to school at Achimota

• The Accra High Court has ruled that the two students should be admitted by Achimota School

• Ras Wayo Tetteh, who is the counsel for the students has praised the judges for the ruling on the matter



• He says the ruling should inspire others whose rights have been abused to seek redress



Ras Wayo Tetteh, the counsel for the two Rastafarian students who were denied admission by Achimota School has commended the judge, Justice Gifty Agyei Addo for her ruling on the matter.



Justice Gifty Agyei Addo on Monday, May 31, 2021, held that the two students, Tyron Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea be allowed to undergo their high school education at Achimota School.



Speaking after the ruling, Ras Wayo Tetteh praised the judge for the verdict which he reckons is a respect for the fundamental human right of the students.

He noted that the judge has etched her name in history as human rights icon with the ruling.



He used the platform to challenge persons whose rights have been violated to seek redress at the court.



“Her name is now written in gold. She now ranks with the architects of universal declaration of human right. Human rights are human rights and they are found everywhere. In our schools, in our homes, in our work place and until concerted efforts are made by citizens who agree and understand to protect such human rights, we will struggle out there and never achieve it. She has made it very simple that human rights are human rights and until there is a compelling reason …



“Yes, we agree that human rights can be limited but there should be a justifiable to limit fundamental human right and she is simply saying that the respondents, Achimota School, GES, Ministry of Education and Attorney General have not proven that compelling reason,” he said.