General News

Human trafficking fight needs support of individuals, organisations – Police

The Head of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Mike Baah, has called on individuals and organisations to support the government’s fight against trafficking.

He said state efforts to combat human trafficking has been progressing steadily but the fight must not be left for the government alone.



“We encourage individuals, corporate bodies and other organisations to come and support; you don’t always have to leave everything in the hands of the government. By supporting we are also making sure that we combat this crime,” he said.



Supt. Baah was speaking to GhanaWeb on the sidelines of a capacity-building workshop for the police, immigration, and other law enforcement agencies.



The workshop, held at the Coconut Groove Regency on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, was organised by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.



The aim of the workshop was to ensure that security officers working in the field of trafficking are well-equipped to fight the menace.



Supt Baah said Ghana was not doing badly in the fight against the crime.

“I believe you will bear with me that Ghana used to be on the Tier 2 Watch List and the country had to come out with National Action Plan Against Trafficking and all the stakeholders from Police, Immigration and other law enforcement agencies all have their respective roles to play as far as this action plan is concerned,” he said.



Human trafficking is a crime that exploits women, children, and men for numerous purposes including forced labour and sex.



Since 2003 the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has collected information on about 225,000 victims of trafficking detected worldwide.



Major international organisations monitoring the incidence of Human Trafficking in Ghana say the country has not fully met the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so.





