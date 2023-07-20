2
Menu
News

Humble Beginnings: Meet the MP who once walked barefoot to school

Video Archive
Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On this episode our GhanaWeb's Humble Beginnings, we bring you the inspiring story of the Ghanaian politician, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, the Member of Parliament for Keta.

In this captivating conversation with Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, Mr. Gakpey opens up about his humble beginnings and the hardships he faced during his early life.

He shares an incredible story of how he once had to walk barefoot for approximately three miles to reach school due to the challenging circumstances he encountered.

During the interview, he recalls the difficulties he endured during his youth, where the scorching hot ground made it unbearable to walk barefoot.

To cope with the heat, he sometimes carried water in a bottle to cool his feet as he made his journey to school.

Furthermore, he reveals that for three years during his tertiary education, he couldn't afford to buy shoes and had to study and attend classes with one shoe.

Against all odds, Mr. Gakpey's determination and hard work led him to a successful political career.

Watch this enlightening conversation as Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey shares his extraordinary journey from walking barefoot to Parliament.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court of Appeal unanimously dismisses Quayson's stay of proceedings application
Supreme Court dismisses application to block passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Minority boycott of parliament: Inusah Fuseini explains why he agrees with Bagbin
EC cleared Quayson to contest 2020 election - Prosecution witness tells court
Farmer shot four times by police during Boti narcotics operation shares ordeal
Alan will follow me – Akufo-Addo’s words in 2007 after winning NPP flagbearership
Inusah Fuseini reacts to son's sentence in US for fraud
Bawumia being funded by northern Nigerian lobby group – Journalist alleges
Bortianor house where residents climb two wooden ladders to get in and out
Godfred Dame has nicodemously resigned from NC board – Ablakwa reveals