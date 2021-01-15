Humble yourself, learn to become good MPs - John Kumah, Dr. Stephen Amoah counseled

John Ampontuah Kumah and Dr. Stephen Amoah

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah and the Nhyiaeso Constituency lawmaker, Dr. Stephen Amoah affectionately called Sticka from the Ashanti Region should humble themselves and learn the standing orders of parliament as new entrants to the legislature.

According to the Managing Editor of the Informer newspaper, the former Chief Executives Officer (CEO) of National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Mr. John Kumah and the former CEO of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Mr. Stephen Amoah popularly known as Sticka performed well in their previous portfolios and must replicate same in the lawmaking house



“These are the two gentlemen who performed creditably in their previous positions. They should therefore be humble and learn the standing orders from their leaders like Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu”, Managing Editor of the pro-National Democratic Congress (NDC) Informer newspaper, Mr. Andy Kamkam advised.



The veteran journalist who spoke on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com explained, the duo will become good MPs only if they humble themselves and learn from the likes of Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and other experienced lawmakers.

“Like Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has become a Don, I believe that this current crop of people, if they learn from him, will become the toast of their constituents and be referred to MPs who are enriching debates on the floor of Parliament”, the Editor told host, Nana Yaw Mensah Joel during a telephone conversation.



“In short, they should worship the standing orders of the House…they should learn and learn and learn. Go to their leaders and learn so that they may not be referred to as silent MPs in the House”, he advised.