Humorous meanings some Ghanaians have given to Akufo-Addo’s African print

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivering his 14th address to the nation

Though the Novel Coronavirus continues to lay a firm grip on the lives of the average Ghanaian, the unwavering sense of humour has not been lost even in these trying and difficult times.

Indeed, people are rather finding more innovative ways to deal with the stress and uninspiring turn of events in this period.



The humorous meanings range from the awkward and unrelated requests during the president’s addresses to making the abundance of face shields the subject of memes and social media interactions.



This time, some of these individuals have taken the practice a notch higher by making amusing translations of the African print patterns in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s shirt he wore during the 14th address to the nation on the measures taken against the spread of COVID-19.



Normally, a social media user with the handle @ChristDeKing takes the responsibility of translating the symbolic meaning of the president’s outfits but this time, the responsibility was passed on to a different person.



“Fellow Ghanaians; the African print Nana Addo is wearing is called “Rebecca m3nba fie meb) Away," one of the several tweets read. To wit, “Rebecca I won’t come, I’ll play away.’’

Another tweet read; “Nana Addo's top for today is called "y3 mbr3e"!



Others also used it as a means to resurrect the political rivalry between the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on whose ticket the president is vying to be re-elected to continue his tenure.



Find more related reactions and the president's full speech below;





Nana Addo's top for today is called "y3 mbr3e"! ???? pic.twitter.com/EMgYp0ausR — Cortez? (@CortezGH_) July 26, 2020

Fellow Ghanaians; the African print Nana Addo is wearing is called “ Rebecca m3nba fie meb) Away" pic.twitter.com/4InZMGayWk — The First Lady???????? (@MrsGhana1) July 26, 2020

Fellow Ghanaians; the African print Nana Addo is wearing is called “NDC mongyimi saa wai”. #4More4Nana #4More2DoMore ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/LeyiTFnMUz — I-M-B???? (@alcantara_san) July 26, 2020

Nana Addo pls gimme Shoutouts wae......I can't listen to the end???????? — Gyata_Shoa???????????? (@thatEsselguy) July 26, 2020

