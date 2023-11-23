Hundreds flee Nkwanta over communal conflict

People are compelled to leave the town due to the conflict

Source: GNA

Hundreds of people have fled Nkwanta township to other destinations resulting from a mass gun-shot disturbance that rocked the municipality on Monday.

Some have sought refuge in other districts and safer havens with many moving to the national capital and elsewhere for safety.



Joshua Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, indicated to the media after a high-powered security meeting Wednesday, recommended humanitarian relief for people displaced in the disturbance.



He said after assessing the situation and strategies to deploy in the face of the 1700-0600-hour curfew imposed on the area by the Interior Ministry on Tuesday, relief is of prime essence.



He said the situation was calm but appealed to all to lay down arms and give peace a chance as reinforced security roams the streets of the town.

Meanwhile, the Monday shoot-out incident left behind conflicting figures of deaths, while Mr. Makubu confirmed a total of eight people shot dead, other sources claim the number as 13 or more.



GNA intel suggests that the St Joseph Catholic and Nkwanta South Municipal Hospitals are sited on Adele land and therefore Akyode people, who conflict with the Adele and Challa tribes would prevent their dead or injured people from being sent to these facilities, which is fanning the different figures of people killed.



The other is the alleged burial of the fallen tribesmen according to Islamic principles, which deepens the conflicting speculatory numbers.



The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is collaborating with sister offices and other stakeholders to assist in registering displaced persons beyond Nkwanta South for support.