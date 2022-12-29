Hundreds of less-privileged children in Kumasi feted

The children feted were in the hundreds

Source: Isaac Distinguished, Contributor

Some close to a thousand (1,000) less privileged children with their mothers, including porters (Kayayo) in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, experienced the charitable posture of the Time to Think Foundation.

At long last, the "Save The Street Children Campaign" took place on Tuesday, December 27, with the Time To Think Foundation as the main sponsor and supported by the Aim Ghana Foundation, a like-minded non-profit organization.



The programme commenced with a street carnival, starting on the street of Dr. Mensah and passing through the Kejetia Market, Kumasi Central Market, and some other principal streets to create awareness on the need to show love and kindness to the street children during the celebration of the yuletide festivities.



The carnival ended at Adum-Pampaso, where a series of activities, including health screening, free barbering services, distribution of food and drinks, clothes, and other prized competitions were done in a bid to put smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries.



The leading foundation, Time to Think, and the supporting organization, Aim Ghana, intend to help the children get off the street and enrol them in some educational institutions for a better future.



Speaking to the media on the sideline, Ms. Claudia Hagan, the brand ambassador for Time to Think Foundation, said the initiative was in furtherance of the mission of the foundation.

According to her, the foundation is in the process of assisting some less endowed educational institutions in the remote communities in Ghana’s Northern Region and will also offer scholarships to less privileged students in the areas of education, sports, and any other training that will get them off the street for their socioeconomic independence.



On why the Time to Think Foundation took it upon itself to be the main sponsor of the campaign, Mr. Akosah Kofi Richard, the CEO and founder, said redeeming the less privileged will aid the country's efforts to achieve rapid socioeconomic growth.



He added that the country will be a violent-free one if citizens make it a priority to join their good cause and secure the future of the children, who normally grow up to engage in social vices and thereby pose numerous threats, including ending innocent lives in the society.



Mr. Akosah called on governmental bodies and NGOs with similar objectives to push for the advancement of the well-being of the street child.



On her part, Mrs. Gladys Biney, CEO and founder of Aim Ghana, bemoaned the lack of sponsorships and the failure of potential sponsors to deliver on their promises, calling on organisations to come to their aid.

She also hinted at taking the programme to each of the 16 regional capitals in Ghana with the help of the Time to Think Foundation so that many suffering individuals would be helped and their lives transformed.



The beneficiaries could not leave the programme without pouring out their appreciation to the organizers.



Interacting with Modernghana News, some of them said they truly welcome the initiative, particularly the plan to take them off the street and give them lives deserving of human beings.



They prayed for God’s guidance and blessing on the foundations and called on potential sponsors and the government to get involved and help them get better lives so they can one day contribute their quota to national development.



The two organizations also appreciated people who donated or supported in diverse ways and asked them to continue collaborating with them to help make the Ghanaian society one where children from diverse backgrounds will get the opportunity to education just like their colleagues from wealthy backgrounds.

The programme was made more successful and lively through the performances of some celebrated gospel singers and worshippers and the music played by some of the finest disc jockeys.



About Time To Think Foundation



The Time To Think Foundation, the main sponsor of the 3rd edition of the “Save The Street Children Campaign,” is a non-profit organisation that has been assisting learners from Kindergarten to the Junior High School.



The Foundation which currently operates in Ghana, intends to spread its wings to other African countries such as Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Cameroon, Nigeria, and Burkina Faso, with a focus on areas with little educational support.



The Foundation also hosts learning seminars, role-plays, and workshops, as well as exchange programmes between regions and amongst African countries to actively promote exposure.

It also seeks to identify brilliant but financially-challenged individuals in order to provide assistance through scholarships, for the realisation of the career aspirations of beneficiaries within the Country and the African Continent.











