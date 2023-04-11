Hundreds pour out on streets to welcome Dr Duffuor to the Northern Region

Dr Duffuor is seen here mobbed by some of the delegates of the NDC in Tamale

Several hundred delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) poured onto the streets to meet Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, who is aspiring to become the next flagbearer of the party.

The former Minister of Finance is in the region as part of his nationwide tour ahead of the NDC’s presidential race on May 13, 2023.



According to a report by asaaseradio.com, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is expected to visit all 18 constituencies in the Northern Region to sell his message to delegates of the opposition party.



Speaking with delegates in the Tamale South constituency, Dr. Duffuor told them that he is the best person in the NDC to wrestle political power for them, from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“The current government has paid little attention to the plight of Ghanaians in the midst of the ongoing economic crisis.



“Give me a resounding victory on the 13 May 2023 to turn the economy round so that Ghanaians can heave a sigh of relief,” he said.

Yaw Boateng Gyan, one of the members of the Duffuor campaign team, used the opportunity to urge the delegates not to pay attention to persons calling for President John Dramani Mahama to go unopposed in the race.



He stressed that the contest being out up by Dr. Duffuor is based on the fact that he is a founding father of the NDC, and that makes him more than qualified to be in the race.



“His immense contributions to the party can not be downplayed. As finance minister in the NDC administration, Dr Kwabena Duffuor contributed immensely to the success of the party, and as flagbearer, he will the party and the country to the place of progress and prosperity.



“Dr Duffuor is third on the ballot. On 13 May 2023, when you receive your ballot paper, just look to third position and vote for Dr Kwabena Duffour,” he said.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is in the NDC presidential candidate race with two others: John Dramani Mahama, a former president of Ghana; and Kojo Bonsu, a former Mayor of Kumasi.

In the last few weeks, he has toured the Volta and Oti Regions, and is expected to continue from the Northern Region to the North East and Savannah Regions to meet with NDC delegates.





























AE/OGB