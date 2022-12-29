Hung Parliament not good for Ghana – NPP MP explains

Member of Parliament for Atwima Kwanwoma, Kofi Amankwa-Manu

Member of Parliament for Atwima Kwanwoma, Kofi Amankwa-Manu has said that contrary to perceptions that the current Parliament is good for Ghana, the hung Parliament is actually not ideal for the country.

According to him, the current system in Parliament prevents the realization of the full benefits of a hung Parliament.



He noted that the whip system which is to ensure that members of Parliament are almost always on the side of their party does not allow for the benefit of Hung Parliament.



Speaking in an Oyerepa FM interview, the MP said that the whip system prevents the MPs from executing their jobs independently and effectively.



He said that hung parliament will be beneficial for Ghana if the whip system is removed and MPs are at liberty to support the opposing side.



“I agree with the school of thought that Hung Parliament is not good for Ghana. It is certainly not the best. The country has not gotten to the point where a hung parliament is good for the country.

"There are certain things in Parliament I disagree. I disagree with the whip system. Whipping me in line basically means that I’m blockheaded and have no mind of my own. I disagree because this system does not make you grow. It prevents you from being independent.



“We must get to a situation where you must be able to disagree with your government. When the country gets to that level and we have a hung parliament, I’d go for it but currently if certain individuals disagree with government, they can’t come out to say it because they are being whipped,” he said.



Ghana’s eighth Parliament currently has 137 MPs on either side with an independent candidate who has chosen to do business with NPP caucus making them the majority group in Parliament.



Whereas the government has had its way with the passage of E-levy, VAT Amendment Bill and others, the Minority caucus has also chalked some successes including the shooting down of the budgetary allocation for the National Cathedral.