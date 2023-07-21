Hung parliament has brought out the worse in MPs - Deputy Speaker

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has condemned the current parliament as the worst in the nation's history.

The scathing criticism comes in the wake of recent actions by the minority caucus, which have hindered legislative progress.



The contentious incident that triggered Joe Wise's verdict occurred on July 20, 2023, during the consideration of clauses in the Ghana Commission for UNESCO bill.



Minority member Alhassan Suhuyini raised concerns about the quorum, challenging the Speaker's decision on the question put forth regarding the clause.



Suhuyini argued that there were not enough Members of Parliament present to make a valid decision on the bill, prompting the need for a headcount.



Reacting to the minority's demand for a headcount, Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh expressed his disappointment and questioned the motives behind the opposition's actions. He accused the minority caucus of acting in bad faith, suggesting that the leadership had already agreed to include the bill in the day's business, making the headcount unnecessary. An adjournment resulted after the headcount.

However, the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, took a broader view in his assessment of the situation



In an interview, he lamented the current state of affairs in the eighth parliament, stating, "We have decided to do politics rather than business. This equal number in parliament has brought out the worst in MPs; I have repeated it, and I will repeat it again; this parliament, the eighth parliament has made the least number of laws. We have not cooperated as we did in the past."







YNA/SARA