Hunter arrested for shooting palm wine tapper at Bewora

File Photo

A hunter, Kobina Afful is in the grips of the Police for shooting dead a 52-year-old palm tapper at Etsii Bewora in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

The victim, Kofi Adjei who was on his farm on Thursday January 12, 2023 around 11:30 PM tapping his Palm wine was shot in the head.



The palm wine tapper died instantly.



It is unclear whether the shooting was accidental or deliberate.

Resident believe the suspect intentionally shot dead the palm wine tapper because the phone of the deceased was allegedly taken away by the suspect.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary.



Police have commenced investigation into the case.