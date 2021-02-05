Hydrogen Peroxide has not been approved for COVID-19 prevention, treatment – GMA

Hydrogen Peroxide

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has said Hydrogen Peroxide has not been approved for the prevention and treatment of Coronavirus.

The GMA’s caution comes after a former Provost of the College of Health Sciences of the University of Ghana, Rev. Emeritus Prof. Andrews Seth Ayettey had recommended the use of Hydrogen peroxide as immediate protection against the coronavirus.



Prof Ayettey explained in a write up that “In our on-going observational studies, we have become even more convinced about the efficacy of this solution, realizing that eight frontline nurses in the COVID-19 management team at a District Hospital using hydrogen peroxide had not contracted the disease and had tested negative since May 2020. In comparison, 62 of their colleagues not using peroxide had contracted the disease by end of December 2020. In a Google survey to determine hydrogen peroxide use we noted that, even though the number of respondents was few, none using hydrogen peroxide had had COVID-19 or had tested positive for the virus. Also, none of those we know using hydrogen peroxide has been diagnosed with the disease.



“Recently, a friend who was not using hydrogen peroxide had COVID-19. His wife, three elderly children, and mother-in-law who had been with him for 5 days and who all tested positive for the virus were encouraged to use hydrogen peroxide for mouth washing, throat gargling and nose cleansing, in addition to their prescribed medications of vitamin C, Ivermectin and Zinc. After two weeks, they all tested negative. None progressed to develop clinical symptoms of the disease.



“We have noted too that prophylactic use of hydrogen peroxide has been recommended by the American Dental Association for Dental practice; the Dental Department at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has adopted this. In Italy, hydrogen peroxide is also the main ingredient for mass disinfestation. Besides, hydrogen peroxide is an important component in hand sanitisers recommended by the WHO.



“We are, therefore, more emboldened to recommend the use of hydrogen peroxide to protect against COVID-19, alongside the public health protocols and other remedies being actively promoted by the government. This ‘traditional’ oral hygiene fluid is inexpensive, readily available, and safe to use in low concentrations.”

But a statement issued by the GMA on Thursday, February 4 said “The general public is advised to handle the product as any other medicinal product and that the misuse of same could lead to serious physical and undesirable medical consequences.



“The public is also advised to consult appropriate health professionals (prescribers) before they purchase such products.”



It stressed, “Presently, Hydrogen Peroxide has not been approved, authorized or recommended by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) (Ghana), Ghana Health Service (GHS), Ministry of Health (MoH), World Health Organization or any other reputable international drug and health regulatory body for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.”







