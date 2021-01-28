Hydrogen peroxide in short supply due to panic buying – FDA

File: FDA

A joint monitoring by officers of the Pharmacy Council (PC) and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has revealed a shortage of hydrogen peroxide in pharmaceutical facilities due to panic buying.

The FDA and PC in a joint statement said this has given rise to the sale of fake and substandard hydrogen peroxide on the market.



Pharmacies and Over the Counter Medicine Shops have been cautioned to always buy their stocks from licensed wholesalers and manufacturers.

The public has also been reminded to purchase only Food and Drug Authority approved hydrogen peroxide and other medicinal products and be on the lookout for the mandatory FDA registration numbers on such products if they are manufactured in Ghana.



Hydrogen peroxide is a mild antiseptic used on the skin to prevent infection of minor cuts, scrapes, and burns. It may also be used as a mouth rinse to help remove mucus or to relieve minor mouth irritation (e.g., due to canker/cold sores, gingivitis).