Hydrogen peroxide not approved for the prevention of coronavirus - GMA cautions public

According to the Ghana Medical Association, Hydrogen Peroxide has not been recommended by FDA

The attention of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has been drawn to recent media publications on the use of hydrogen peroxide to prevent COVID-19, which has led to panic buying and shortages of the product from pharmacy outlets.

In a statement released by the Association and jointly signed by its President, Dr. Frank Ankobea and General Secretary, Dr. Justice Yankson, the GMA wishes to indicate that Hydrogen Peroxide has been used for several decades for disinfection and as an antiseptic.



"Presently, Hydrogen Peroxide has not been approved, authorized or recommended by the Food and Drugs (FDA)(Ghana), Ghana Health Service (GHS), Ministry of Health (MoH), World Health Organisation (WHO) or any other reputable international drug or health regulatory body for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19," the statement said.

It added that while they await results of randomised clinical trials (both locally and internationally) on the use of Hydrogen Peroxide to prevent or treat COVID-19 and also recognising the devastating nature of the second wave of the infection in Ghana, the GMA recommends the general public to handle the product as any other medicinal product and that the misuse of same could lead to serious physical and undesirable medical consequences.



The general public is also advised to consult appropriate health professionals (prescribers) before they purchase such products.