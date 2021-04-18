Hypocrite celebrities shouted deal with Akuapem Poloo after publication of photos – Samson Anyenini

Actress Akuapem Poloo

Samson Lardy Anyenini has described celebrities championing the #FreeAkuapemPoloo campaign as hypocrites for in one breath calling for punishment for the actress when she first published a nude photo with her son on social media and turning around to call for the law not to deal with her.

According to the legal practitioner, the court must be aware of the uproar and shouts from these celebrities following the conduct of the actress in 2020.



Speaking on News file, Lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini stated, “It is the court that was seized with the facts, and it must have been aware of your uproar and shouts decrying her conduct and calling for action when she first published those pictures – what hypocrisy of a confused generation in dire need of principles, a sense of decency and a scruple of morality.



“You shouted deal with her, she’s been dealt with and even leniently and you say what? May the child survive the potential effects of what he was put through by her mother.”



He added that, “the court had the power, taking all circumstances into consideration, to opt for non-custodial sentence of fine plus a bond to be of good behaviour or a caution.”



Actress Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has been jailed 90 days or three months by an Accra Circuit Court.

Akuapem Poloo was last Wednesday convicted on her own plea by the Circuit Court in Accra after pleading guilty to three charges.



She was charged with the publication of nude pictures with her seven-year-old son. She changed her not guilty plea to guilty before being convicted.



She was sentenced to 90 days on each count but the court said, the sentence must run concurrently.



This means she will only serve a 90-day jail term which is three months.



The Court presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Christiana Cann, said such cases are becoming prevalent in society, and institutions including the court must act.

The court said it took into consideration all the plea for mitigation before arriving at the decision.



Brief facts



Brief facts of the case presented to the court by the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Agartha Asantewaa were that the complainant is Bright K. Appiah, the Director of Child Rights International Ghana.



According to the prosecution, on June 30, 2020, the accused person celebrated her son’s seventh birthday and she took her nude pictures together with her son who was also half-naked, and posted same on her Instagram page which went viral on social media.



She told the court that, the pictures attracted comments, adding that the behaviour of the accused person was likely to detract from the dignity of her seven-year-old son among others.

Chief Inspt. Agartha told the court that the complainant petitioned the Director-General Criminal Investigations Directorate and the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit.



Akuapem Poloo, she said was arrested and in her caution statement, admitted posting the nude picture with her son unintentionally.



But, the prosecution held that Rosemond had deliberately posted the nude picture together with her son.