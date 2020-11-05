I’II defeat Zanetor despite the difficulty - NPP candidate

Prince Appiah Debrah is a lawyer

The parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Klottey Korle constituency Prince Appiah Debrah has expressed optimism about winning the seat in the upcoming parliamentary election.

The lawyer says he admits that the race is not going to be an easy one but was hopeful he will snatch the seat from the incumbent Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.



The NPP he told the host of Eboboba Kwabena Agyapong has united its front and will win the seat for the party to bring transformation to the people.



The lawyer said his deep understanding of the local political dynamics of the constituency and the alternative policies he brings on board will ensure his victory in the elections.



”The NPP has not had it easy in the constituency. The constituency is a cosmopolitan constituency and the majority are members of the NDC but with hard work, we will win the elections.”



He promised to solve the age-old problem of the poor drainage systems in the constituency which have often led to flooding in the constituency.

He vowed to tackle the issue once and for all to help prevent the damage caused whenever the constituency floods.



He is also promising to initiate a mentorship programme to help young people in the constituency to develop the needed skills for the job market.



He bemoaned the poor sanitation in the constituency especially along the coastal area, a situation he said has affected fishing in the fishing communities.



”We have a plan for sanitation and embedded in the sanitation programme is an anti-flooding programme. We keep talking about this and yet no solution has been found but when I come, I will bring it to a closure.”