I’II not take my second term lightly - Sam George

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Samuel Nartey George says he will not take his second term as MP lightly.

The MP after taking his Oath of Office promised to reaffirm his pledge to his best of ability.



According to the MP, he would place the interests of his constituents above any other thing.



Read his full post below



Earlier this morning, I swore the Oath of Member of Parliament and the Oath of Allegiance as the Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency.

This is the start of my second term serving my people and it is a responsibility I do not take lightly. I reaffirm my pledge to serve to the best of my abilities and put the interests of my Constituents ahead of any other considerations.



The overwhelming victory the mandate given me on 7th December 2020 is a testament that my Constituents have reposed faith in me to advocate their demands of central government and I intend to honour that.



My fidelity shall remain to the people of Ningo-Prampram.



So help me GOD.