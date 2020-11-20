I’II win parliamentary seat by 70% - Patrick Boamah

MP for Okaikwei Central constituency, Patrick Yaw Boamah

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei Central constituency, Patrick Yaw Boamah, says he expects to get 70% of the votes in the parliamentary polls come December 7, 2020.

The MP, who is also the Deputy Minister for Sanitation, noted he would improve his performance from 61.38% to 70%.



He made the prediction when he appeared on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



In the 2016 elections, the MP polled 28,505 representing, 61.33%.



He said he would increase the percentage to 70% and also help the president garner 70% of the votes in the constituency.

For the national percentage, he predicted 55% for President Akufo-Addo said, the president has achieved a lot.



He said Ghanaians would reward the president for his good works come December 7, 2020.



"We are not bothered about the NDC and the other political parties. We want the president to get not less than 55% of the votes across the country and also get 70% in my constituency. That is my focus, and I believe Ghanaians will appreciate the work NPP is doing,” he added.