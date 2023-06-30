I advised my late husband several times to resign as Vice President - Matilda Amissah-Arthur

The late Paa Kwesi Amissah arthur and wife (Matilda)

The wife of former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur has disclosed that she advised her husband on numerous occasions to resign from his position as Vice President of the Republic.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News on June 29, 2023, Matilda Amissah Arthur explained that she had often asked him to step down from his position but on a second thought she recognized the importance of his voice within the government and the potential vacuum that his resignation would create.



Matilda stated, "Many times, many times but after I said that (he should resign) I realized that if he goes out, who will say the kind of things he says, so he should be there even if he is not listened to, say it and make a difference.



"I believe that if you are the only person who is doing the right thing in a place, not just politics, anywhere and you are the only person, don’t be discouraged, stay there and do the right thing, say the right thing, make a difference and it will impact, even if it has an impact on one person, you have done your job.”



According to her, she firmly believed that Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur's presence in the government was necessary to advocate for the right causes and ensure the country was on the right track.

Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur served as the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana to John Dramani Mahama from 2012 to 2016. His untimely death in 2018 was a great loss to the country, and his late wife's revelation provides a deeper understanding of his commitment to making a positive impact during his time in office.





