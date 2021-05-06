I agree with burning excavators used by illegal miners - Allotey Jacobs

Galamsey activities have destroyed the environment

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has supported the call to burn excavators used in illegal mining.

As part of solutions to end illegal mining (galamsey), there have been suggestions that the excavators used by illegal miners should be seized and burned to deter others from engaging in illegal mining activities.



However, there are some critics who don't agree to this kind of solution.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Allotey Jacobs told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that he partly agrees with those in favour of burning the excavators.



"Yes, I agree with some people on the issue of burning of excavators and so on. It's very disturbing," he said.

Although he agrees the excavators should be burned, he also suggested another solution.



He stated that the excavators should be seized and given to the Metropolitan/Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) for use.



"They should seize and park them at one common place...we will rebrand it...they can use them for grading feeder roads," he said.