I also took a picture of my ballot, I'm very happy I did – Kofi Adams defends ‘smart, loyal’ MPs

Kofi Adams, MP for Buem Constituency

Kofi Adams, Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency has admitted taking a photograph of his secret ballot in the March 24 vote on eight appointees of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Minority had issued a three-line whip for members to reject the six ministerial nominees and two Supreme Court justices of Akufo-Addo but all eight persons were passed after a secret ballot.



The outcome meant that some National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs voted against the party’s orders, which situation has led to a hunt for the rebel MPs.



Kofi Adams, whiles admitting that he was shocked by the outcome stressed that even the Majority side were equally surprised.



“I didn’t see it coming, not even the Majority saw it coming. That is why on Friday, the deputy Majority Leader was begging and was trying to argue that it is not an election but it was an approval and that we didn’t have to go through secret balloting and that we should just stand to be counted. Because even they were not sure of their side.



“You enter the voting booth alone, nobody is watch you. Except for those who knowing what had happened in the past, and didn’t want to suffer another collective tagging, went in there and did what normally should not have been promoted.

“With their phones and had to capture, because that is where it had gotten to. To capture it and to keep it and they were right. They were so, so right,” he said on Joy News’ PM Express programme (March 27).



Asked whether he also captured hi vote, he responded: “Yes, I did. By my name Admas, we are among the very first to be called and so those behind had more time to plan. I went in there with my phone… I am happy I did. I am happy I did despite that call coming through… it is very unfortunate that it went the way it went,” he added.



Other MPS who have admitted taking pictorial and video evidence of their ballots include Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Dzifa Gomashie, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.



The three are currently the subject of a petition, filed by a pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group, asking the Speaker to refer the trio to the Privileges Committee of Parliament for desecrating the sanctity of the voting process by recording what was supposed to be a secret ballot.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







SARA