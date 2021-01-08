I am a master of sign language - Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has stated that he is a master of sign languages and that is how he knows that Carlos Ahenkorah was directed by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to snatch ballot papers in parliament.

General Mosquito was responding to a question posed to him during the NDC's press conference on Friday on the election of its member, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, as the Speaker of Parliament.



"I am a master of sign languages so I know what he was saying. When someone is gesticulating, I know what they mean," he said.



Alban Bagbin's election makes him the first person in Ghana's history to be elected Speaker of Parliament but who isn't a member of the governing party.



Following the failed attempts by the Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah, to seize ballot sheets in parliament, a video circulated that painted the picture that Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu was either the mastermind behind his actions or that he was aware of what he intended to do.

However, in a subsequent interview, the former Majority Leader has denied any such claims and rather stated that he rather discouraged him from taking any such actions when he came to him.



The NDC has stated that it will initiate processes for investigations to be levelled against Carlos Ahenkorah.







