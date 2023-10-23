I am a patriotic citizen, not an NPP traitor - Prof Frimpong-Boateng

Former Minister for Environment, Information, Science and Technology, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

Former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has emphasized that he is not a traitor to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) despite his criticisms of the government.

He clarified that his intention with the hot takes on governance is to strengthen the NPP and improve Ghana as a whole.



In an interview with TV3's Kemini Amanor on the Hot Issues program, he stated, "I don't think I am criticizing or attacking the government, no. The president said we should be citizens and not spectators, so I am offering my views to make the party stronger and Ghana a better place."



When asked if he would consider himself a traitor in the NPP, he firmly responded, "Not at all. I am patriotic; that is what I will say. The word traitor is too far away from my dwelling place."



Professor Frimpong-Boateng in March 2019, authored a 36-page document titled "Report on the work of IMCIM so far and the way forward," which contained several allegations of government officials involved in illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).



The report which was submitted to the president through the Chief of Staff, alleged the involvement of government officials, politicians and private citizens in galamsey.



The Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, reviewed the report and issued advice to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to the effect that the individuals named in the report denied the allegations, and attempts to obtain further information to substantiate the claims proved futile.

The Attorney-General further stated that investigations by the Police did not reveal any evidence supporting the allegations, concluding that the allegations did not provide a basis for criminal charges against the individuals cited in the report.



However, Professor Frimpong-Boateng disputed the Attorney-General's claims, stating, "it is not true, I cooperated with the CID fully, I am not an investigative agent."



