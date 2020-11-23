I am a promise keeper – Akufo-Addo tells Ghanaians

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to retain him in power come December 7 because he has delivered on his promises.

According to him, his works are evident enough to prove that he is a promise keeper.



President Akufo-Addo also said he cannot flatter Ghanaians with mouthwatering promises when he knows they can’t be fulfilled.



Speaking at the Campaign and Manifesto Launch of John Peter Amewu in the Volta Region over the weekend, the NPP flagbearer said, “You can look upon me as a man who keeps his words, a man who fulfils his promises, you can continue to trust me that the next four years is even going to be better than what we have gone through.”



“I will not make any commitments to you that I cannot fulfill. I will never do that to the people of Ghana,” he added.

He called on the chiefs and people of Hohoe in the Volta Region to change their voting pattern in the upcoming December polls to witness more developmental projects.



He said “I am sure that all of you have seen that today, the umbrella has got nothing but holes in it. It can no longer act like an umbrella, it got holes in it. When it rains and you put it up, the water will be upon you because it’s no longer working as an umbrella. The umbrella has dominated the politics of the Volta Region in the Fourth Republic, but what are the results? What is the progress that the Volta Region has seen under the umbrella? Zero! Zero! Zero! Absolutely zero!"



“The time has come, with Hohoe in the lead, for the Volta Region to come and sit on the elephant, and the promise I am making you is that, when you get on the elephant, you will never get off the elephant. You will stay there and stay there for years and years and years to come,” President Akufo-Addo indicated.