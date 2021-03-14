I am a proud ‘village champion’ – Hannah Bissiw

Hannah Bissiw, National Women’s Organizer, NDC

National Women’s Organizer for the National Democratic Congress Hannah Bissiw has said that the best description for herself is a village Champion.

According to her, no other description will suit her than to describe herself as a village Champion who hails Tachimantia in the Ahafo region.



“Hannah Louisa Bissiw, she’s a village Champion. That’s the best description of who Hannah Louisa Bissiw is. Hannah Louisa Bissiw is a village Champion from the United States of Tachimantia in the former Brong Ahafo region and today Ahafo Region,” she told Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda in an interview restreamed by MyNewsGh.com.

Tracing her roots, the NDC Women’s Organizer indicated that she was made to know that she was a slave with roots from Dagaba when she decided to contest for the position as Member of Parliament.



She said after realizing her roots, she has decided that she will be going home to meet her people in order to get to know them better.