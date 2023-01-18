I am committed to seeing John Mahama as the next president of Ghana - Sylvester Mensah

John Mahama with Sylvester Mensah

Leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sylvester Mensah has stated that his party cannot afford to fail the people of Ghana.

According to the former chief executive officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, Ghana’s current situation requires competent leadership which he argues is much possessed by former President John Dramani Mahama.



To that effect, Mr Mensah says he is committed to seeing the former president elected back into power.



“I’m committed to seeing JDM elected as the next president of the Republic of Ghana. As his appointee, I worked closely with him as Chief Executive of the NHIS. I can say without any shred of doubt that he is a fantastic person; his visionary leadership, his enquiring mind and love for country is unmatched.



“Ghana at this stage needs a competent and experienced pair of hands to steer this country out of the bankruptcy we have been thrown into by yaanom. We cannot afford to fail the people of Ghana whose only hope is President John Mahama and the NDC,” he noted in a Facebook post.



Ahead of the NDC’s election of a flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election, there is growing support for former President Mahama to lead the party into the election.

Mr Mahama who was the party’s flagbearer in 2020 is currently deemed as the presumptive flagbearer of the NDC by some members.



GA/SARA