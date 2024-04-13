I am deeply saddened by the destruction caused by the recent fire at Madina Market - Alan Kyerematen

Mr. Kyerematen visited the scene of the fire on Friday

Following the devastating fire that swept through Madina Market in the Greater Accra Region, Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has expressed deep sadness and extended heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the tragedy.

In a statement, he conveyed his sympathies to the victims and their families, acknowledging the immense pain they are enduring during this challenging period.



Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Mr. Kyerematen emphasized the importance of solidarity and unity in times of crisis.



He urged the community to come together and extend support to those impacted by the fire, emphasizing that they are not alone in their grief.



The fire at Madina Market has caused significant destruction and loss, leaving many individuals and businesses grappling with the aftermath.



Mr. Kyerematen emphasized the need for collective action to rebuild and restore hope to the affected community.



In his message of support, Mr Kyerematen pledged to stand by the victims and their families, offering assistance and resources to aid in the recovery efforts.

He underscored his commitment to helping the community overcome this tragedy and rebuild stronger than before.







‘’As efforts to assess the damage and provide assistance continue, Mr Kyerematen urged all stakeholders to prioritize the needs of the affected individuals and work together towards a swift and effective recovery process.



Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen's words of condolence and support reflect his compassion and dedication to serving the people of Ghana, particularly in times of adversity.



His call for unity and solidarity serves as a beacon of hope for the Madina Market community as they navigate through this challenging period.



