I am disappointed in Volta Region for voting NDC - Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, expressed his disappointment with the people of the Volta Region for consistently voting for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Kennedy Agyapong, who filed his nomination forms to contest the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the party headquarters in Accra, criticized the region for not capitalizing on its abundant resources.



During his campaign trail, Agyapong visited 180 constituencies and realized that the nation's politicians had failed in their duties. He emphasized the untapped potential of the Volta Region with its fertile lands, rivers, and mineral resources, questioning why it continues to vote for the NDC despite limited development.



"We are endowed with so many minerals; a lot of opportunities in this country, but everywhere you go, especially in Volta Region, the resources there are untapped, and I want Ghanaians to give me the opportunity and challenge me, but I will make sure I turn the fortunes of this country around," Agyapong declared.



Highlighting the advantages of the Volta Region, he mentioned its arable lands and proximity to the seaport and airport, which provide a unique advantage over other regions. Agyapong envisioned the establishment of Agro-processing factories and the cultivation of millions of acres for agricultural purposes.



"The proximity of Volta Region to the seaport [and] to the airport gives them an advantage over every region in this country. I visited there, and I saw mountain Afadjato, the caves, the water bodies like the Oti River, Lake Volta, the sea itself, and the arable land that we can cultivate millions of acres and come out with Agro-processing industries," Agyapong explained.

Expressing his concern over the mindset of Ghanaians, he urged a change in attitude to transform the country into a better place. Agyapong cited the discipline demonstrated by foreigners who come to Ghana and make money while emphasizing the need for Ghanaians to be patriotic and fight for their country.



Furthermore, Agyapong highlighted the importance of media engagement in promoting awareness of patriotism if he is elected as the NPP leader and the nation's president.



As the seventh aspirant to file his nomination forms, Agyapong joins a competitive race that includes notable figures such as former Trades Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyepong; former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko; former Regional Integration, Minister Dr. Konadu Apraku; former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Kojo Poku.



YNA/DA