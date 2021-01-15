I am disappointed in the police - Keta MP after suffering 2nd robbery attack

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Keta Constituency, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Keta Constituency, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey has expressed his dissatisfaction about the work of the Ghana Police Service after suffering a second robbery attack in a space of one month.

According to him, the Police since December 11, 2020 has not made any headway in investigations into the first robbery attack he suffered only for his business and staff to be robbed and harmed on 10th January, 2021.



“I am not impressed with the work of the Police in finding the people who attacked me in my home last year. The Police CID must be on the ground and collect information to aid their investigations. They need to work well and find the culprits involved”, he said.



Kwame Dzudzorli however posited that he does not blame the police for not making headway in the investigation.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM, he said; “I must be blunt here; to me, the police are not doing well and I don’t blame them. Per their accounts, they don’t have the necessary logistics to do their work. The distance from my home and filling station to the police station is a short one, but each robbery happened within an hour and they (Police) couldn’t make it in time”.

The MP admitted that the attacks had affected his kids and given them sleepless nights. “They’re disturbed both emotionally and psychologically”



Armed men on Sunday, January 10, broke into the Rootsenaf Gas filling station at Satsimadza near Agbozume in the Volta Region and made away with an amount of GH¢7,000, a pump action gun with a security guard at the filling station sustaining gunshot wounds in the process.



The filling station which belongs to MP for Keta Constituency, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey makes it the second robbery in a month to be suffered by the MP after being attacked in his home on Friday, December 11, 2020.