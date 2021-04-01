I am disappointed in you – Editor to Speaker Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

Editor in Chief of the Hawk Newspaper, Charles McCarthy says the Speaker of Parliament was the last person he expected to revive the debate for a new chamber for parliament.

Just as the call for the new chamber was contested in the past, Charles believes it still is the last item on the country’s scale of preference.



He insists the legislature needs to focus on pursuing infrastructural development agenda to benefit citizens and not their (Parliament’s) comfort.



“I like Speaker Bagbin but his recent behaviour might cause our separation. The Surgical Department of Korle Bu is in tatters. There are regions with no regional hospitals and districts without district hospitals. I expected Speaker Bagbin to be different but for him to call for a new chamber, I am disappointed”, he said.



Charles reiterated the Parliament led by the Speaker should be looking at resolving the country’s issues and not seeking their comfort.



“When you look at European Parliaments, they sit on benches and ours sit in swivel chairs. How are we not thinking about our budget deficit? Accidents are happening on the Accra Kumasi highway and we are not seeking to dualize these roads but the Speaker wants a new chamber now?” he queried.

On his authority, Parliament feels it is not accountable to those who voted them to power hence, their decision to raise the issue of a new chamber less than 3 months into the new government.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin reviving the debate for a new edifice for the house stated, “The parliamentary enclave, with the requisite infrastructure, equipment and technology, would not only enhance the work of members and staff of Parliament, as well as the media but also help curb some unpleasant happenings in the chamber that became “a national embarrassment” during the inauguration of the eighth Parliament on January 7, this year”.



“There is the urgent need for Ghanaians to start thinking about getting a proper place to position our Parliament. If not, we will be having this kind of national humiliation with the kind of voting we do on the floor of Parliament and even how to manage members on the way they get up and shout to get the Speaker’s attention,” he added.



Charles McCarthy however believes this justification is not enough for the house to get a new chamber.