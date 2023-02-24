25
Menu
News

I am doing it for my granddaughter – Mahama unbothered about unpaid emoluments

Mahama Grandchild Former President Mahama recently welcomed one of his grandchildren

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has resurrected the discussion on the payment of his emoluments as an ex-Ghanaian leader. According to Mr Mahama, he is entitled to some benefits according to Parliament but those entitlements have been withheld because he is politically active.

“I’ve been Vice President before, I’ve been President of this country before, according to parliament, I’m supposed to receive all kinds of emoluments to pay my fuel and my electricity bill, my water bill, medical bills, air travel, vehicles, everything but I can assure you that all those emoluments have been withheld because I’m politically active,” he said.

Mr Mahama reiterated this in his interaction with his former appointees in Accra on Wednesday, 22 February 2023, where he called on them to come out of retirement and join him in the fight to reclaim power in 2024.

“If I was retired and not commenting on national issues, I would have all those emoluments paid but it doesn’t bother me, because of my new granddaughter and my children, I believe that the future of this country is one that we must rescue from the hands of this looting brigade and reset the Ghanaian project, bring back good governance, strengthen the fight against corruption, put in place the things that will make it impossible for another president to come and land us in the same ditch that we currently are, and so I’m the first to announce to you that even though I was retired in 2016, I’ve come out of retirement and I’m available for the task ahead.”

Last year, Mr Mahama made similar comments about his emoluments.

He had said in an interview with Accra-based TV3 on Monday, 12 September 2022, that: “I receive only my monthly pension, like President Kufuor or President Rawlings was receiving until he died. That is all I get.”

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
Related Articles: