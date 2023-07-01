I am going to win the NPP presidential race - Ken Agyapong declares

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central has stated that he will emerge victorious in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Agyapong is seen by analysts as a frontrunner in the race, along with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former trade minister Alan Kyerematen.



"I am going to win the NPP presidential race," the Ken City Media CEO tweeted on July 1, 2023.



Aside Ken, Bawumia and Alan; there are seven other aspirants in addition to the three. The party on June 30 inuagurated a committee led by former Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye to vet the aspirants in the coming week.



It is largely expected that if all 10 aspirants pass the vetting stage, a preliminary election to whittle down the number to five will take place before the main election is held in November this year.



See Ken Agyapong's tweet below:

I am going to win the NPP presidential race



Ken Ohene Agyapong ???????? — Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong (@honkenagy) July 1, 2023

