Regional News

I am happy to be a patron to Zongo Youth Patriots - Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

Minister for Inner-City and Zongo Development, Mustapha Abdul Hamid with officials of ZYP

The National Executives of Zongo Youth Patriots (ZYP), an affiliate group of the Nasara wing of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), have intensified their activities across the country to increase the voting pattern of the NPP in December.

They have also received an overwhelming endorsement from Minister for Inner-City and Zongo Development, Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid.



According to the former National Youth Organizer of the NPP he is more than willing and happy to be one of the patrons of the ZYP.



Apparently, the endorsement of the group, had followed a courtesy call on the Minister to inform him about their activities, the campaign being waged to improve the electoral fortunes of the party in the country with emphasis on votes from Zongo communities nationwide.



Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid who was extremely elated after receiving some of the National Executives, including Hamza Sulaiman, National President, Hajia Salma Issah, Vice President,



Radia Adama Saani, National Secretary, among others, expressed extreme delight about the initiative to change the narrative in Zongo communities.

He assured them of his unflinching support and unalloyed commitment to their activities.



He was particularly excited that they (as National Executives of ZYP) were the kind of young men and women he would always encourage to join national discourse on matters affecting development, and citizens.



He said they must do that through adequate participation in active national politics in order to join others who were already striving to shape the destiny and direction of the country.



Dr. Mustapha subsequently accepted to be one of the patrons of the ZYP as the group continues to engage the right people, key stakeholders in NPP to support their activities before, during and after the December elections.



As part of their activities, the ZYP has already carried out an outdoor campaigning in Ashanti Region to sensitise Ghanaian electorates on achievements of the administration of President Akufo-Addo.

Getting to the grassroots, the National Executives together with the Central Regional Chapter Executives met the Member of Parliament for Gomoa East, Hon. Kojo Asemanyi to discuss on how to canvass more votes for H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Member of Parliament from the Zongo Communities in the Constituency under the protection the of Constituency Nasara.



He also met the Chief Imam of the Constituency, Sheikh Tajudeen Adam and his followers to seek for their blessings and guidance and made some donations to them.



Similar exercises, they noted, would be carried out in other regions to drum home support for the governing NPP as the party heads to the crucial polls in December.



All Regional Executives of the ZYP have also been tasked to approach the elections with the right frame of mindset so they could win more souls for the NPP in areas hitherto considered difficult.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.