I am happy we now appreciate maths - Prof Kaufmann reacts to Asiedu Nketia video

Prof. Elsie Kaufmann is the NSMQ Quiz Mistress

Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Quiz Mistress for the NSMQ, has reacted to a viral video on social media showing the NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, at the Supreme Court, reproduced with the tune of the Quiz.

In a tweet, she wrote, “I’m happy Ghanaians have finally caught on to the importance of Science and Math in everyday life!”



During the ongoing Election Petition hearing at the Supreme Court, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who was the first witness for the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama, requested for a calculator, in answering a question during his cross-examination on some figures.



The incident sparked reactions online, including this viral video which has since been reproduced with the National Science and Maths Quiz tune to go with it.

Prof Kaufmann said she is happy that the essence of the quiz, which in recent years have attracted a lot of public interest, is generating even more curiosity in people, highlighting the importance of mathematics in everyday life.



