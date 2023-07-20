12
I am hardest working vice president since independence - Bawumia claims

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and VP Mahamudu Bawumia

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has laid claim to being the best in his role since independence.

Addressing New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Ashanti Region during his campaign tour, Bawumia stressed that he was the best out of 10 aspirants gunning for the NPP flagbearership slot.

"I have been a hardworking Vice President, and everybody can attest to that fact. You all know that since Kwame Nkrumah’s time as President, you know we have not had any hardworking veep like myself, so I have political experience.

"Looking at all the 10 aspirants, I have defended the party and I remain the most feared candidate amongst all. I have become a nightmare for the NDC and their candidate," he said.

His campaign in the region, the NPP's stronghold ended on July 19 having engaged extensively with over 47 constituencies.

